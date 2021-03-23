Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Severe flooding submerges Western Sydney
Weather

Floods threaten pregnant woman in labour

by Billy Freeman
22nd Mar 2021 5:40 AM

A pregnant woman has been flown to hospital to give birth after flood waters in North Richmond stopped paramedics from taking her by road.

The 37-year-old was being driven to hospital in an ambulance when flooding from the Nepean River stopped the vehicle from crossing.

A CareFlight chopper was called for help just before 4pm on Monday and landed about 20 minutes later along Beaumont Ave.

The woman was then placed in the care of the helicopter's specialist doctor and a NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic.

She was flown to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

Flood waters covered the Windsor bridge, built last year to be "flood proof", on Monday.

The bridge was closed on Sunday.

Floodwaters are expected to rise to crisis levels at Windsor, Pitt Town, North Richmond, Freemans Reach and Colo.

Penrith and other towns and suburbs along the Nepean were told to evacuate on Sunday as the state endured devastating floods after almost a week of heavy rainfall.


Originally published as Floods threaten pregnant woman in labour

More Stories

floods rain wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby fights for life after dad dies in road tragedy

        Premium Content Baby fights for life after dad dies in road tragedy

        News Alex Alford died instantly when the family car struck a tree. Now the couple’s little girl is clinging to life in hospital.

        EXPLAINED: Water transfer on cards if no rain in Paradise

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Water transfer on cards if no rain in Paradise

        News Under the Burnett Basin Water Plan, Fred Haigh Dam is designed to supply both the...

        Fresh faces join board at IMPACT community services

        Premium Content Fresh faces join board at IMPACT community services

        News Meet the two new members of IMPACT Community Services’ board.

        GLOVES ARE ON: The Bundy youngsters eager for upcoming bout

        Premium Content GLOVES ARE ON: The Bundy youngsters eager for upcoming bout

        News WATCH: Three local contenders have their eyes on the prize for the upcoming...