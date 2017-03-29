29°
Flooding swallows up third car in region today

Mikayla Haupt
| 29th Mar 2017 3:46 PM
SUBMERGED: A woman at the scene said the vehicle's driver had managed to get out.
SUBMERGED: A woman at the scene said the vehicle's driver had managed to get out. Bronte Lee Civill

ANOTHER car has become stuck in flood water, with its driver apparently ignoring the message that "if it's flooded, forget it”.

The car was yesterday completely submerged at Gentle Annie Rd, Apple Tree Creek, which was pelted by rain from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie

A resident who photographed the vehicle said a woman at the scene told her that the driver had been "silly” enough to drive into flood water but that they had got out of the car and was safe.

Two other cars came to grief in flood water on roads yesterday.

A man was lucky to escape his van at Moore Park while three people had to be plucked from the roof of the vehicle they were travelling in when it was swallowed by flood water at Logging Creek.

SUBMERGED: The car was inundated on Gentle Annie Rd, Apple Tree Creek.
SUBMERGED: The car was inundated on Gentle Annie Rd, Apple Tree Creek. Bronte Lee Civill
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  apple tree creek bundaberg car flash flooding flooded flood waters gentle annie rd if it's flooded forget it weather

Local Partners

