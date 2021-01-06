FLOODING BACK: Old images of floods from years gone by

Bundaberg is no stranger to natural disasters, flood in particular.

In the last 10 years alone two major flood events have devastated the Rum City with one in 2011 and another in 2013.

Our forebears also experienced flood events more than 100 years ago in the 1890s and then later in the 1920s and the ‘40s.

The State Library of Queensland has a collection of vintage flood photos looking back at the flood events of 1893, 1928 and 1942.

Check out the images from the gallery below.

