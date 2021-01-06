Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

FLOODING BACK: Old images of floods from years gone by

Geordi Offord
6th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg is no stranger to natural disasters, flood in particular.

In the last 10 years alone two major flood events have devastated the Rum City with one in 2011 and another in 2013.

Our forebears also experienced flood events more than 100 years ago in the 1890s and then later in the 1920s and the ‘40s.

The State Library of Queensland has a collection of vintage flood photos looking back at the flood events of 1893, 1928 and 1942.

Check out the images from the gallery below.

Photos
View Gallery

More stories

IN PICTURES: Burnett Bridge 120 years on

ROGUES GALLERY: 7 vintage mug shots of Wide Bay offenders

LIFE’S A BEACH: Vintage images of our local shores

bundaberg floods bundaberg history bunhistory state library of queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of patients in emergency during holidays revealed

        Premium Content Number of patients in emergency during holidays revealed

        News Wide Bay emergency departments were kept busy during the peak holiday period.

        Man’s drunken shirtless tirade to find phone ends in court

        Premium Content Man’s drunken shirtless tirade to find phone ends in court

        News The court heard the man had little recollection of what happened on the night out.

        10 explanations to some of Bundy’s most puzzling questions

        Premium Content 10 explanations to some of Bundy’s most puzzling questions

        News The NewsMail delves into some of the most interesting and puzzling questions solved...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access