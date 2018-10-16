Flooding an issue for consideration

BIG PROJECT: The master plan for the RV village will have 487 homes and a community facility, in the centre of the park.

FLOODING and drainage are among the issues Bundaberg Regional Council will look to address as it considers a development application for a relocate home park at Burnett Heads relocatable home park.

Development group manager Michael Ellery brought the application to the council's briefing meeting last Wednesday.

RV Lifestyle Village Oceanside Pty Ltd is proposing the development of a relocatable home park with attached recreational vehicle/caravan accommodation.

Mr Ellery said the application was over two lots and the key issues that needed resolving were to do with the flooding and drainage.

The master plan for the RV village will have 487 homes and a community facility, in the centre of the park.

The site is located in the flood hazard area and the depth of the water was not guaranteed, Mr Ellery said.

Therefore the flood and drainage issues needed addressing.

"In stage one they have extended the works necessary to meet the code requirements,” he said.

"The drainage channels through the site, one from Burnett Heads Rd and the other from Stan Faulkner Rd that will run through the development will be largely dug. "The water off the end of the channel will be piped down to an existing drainage channel at the intersection of Crossett St and Rowlands Rd.”

Mr Ellery said for stage one these works would make it "sufficient to not create a worsening effect”.

He said the homes were primarily two-three bedroom dwellings, 357 of these would be stand-alone detached and there would be a maximum of 130 in a duplex arrangement.

The first stage would be along Schleger St which will comprise of 100 homes.

Mr Ellery said it was important to condition some of the works as roads in the area would need upgrading.

"As the development progresses, the developer will nominate sub staging which will then require subsequent changes to approval,” Mr Ellery said.

Mr Ellery advised the council any impact would be within the acceptable limit.

He said the conditions would be standard with a focus on the road and drainage works as well as the landscaping, "particularly along Stan Faulkner Rd and Burnett Heads Rd to ensure that the interface was an attractive one for local residents”.

During the briefing meeting it was advised approvals be given for the development in stages rather than a blanket approval.

Councillor Steve Cooper excused himself from the matter as he declared he had a relationship with the manager.