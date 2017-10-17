Flooded road signs explained

WITH heavy rainfall across the state, it's important to remember what signs mean.

The Queensland Government gives the following information.

If you drive in an area that has been affected by flooding, signs will warn you of the roads that are unsafe to use.

Even if the floodwater has subsided, the road may not to be safe to use.

If you ignore these signs, you may be fined.

Here is what you need to know about road signs.

Restricted road use notices

Restricted road use notices limit the use of the road.

This sign limits the use of the road by weight-only vehicles weighing less than 5 tonnes can use the road. The weight limit will change depending on how damaged the road is.

This sign means that the road is temporarily closed because of flooding.

You can get approval to drive past this sign for special reasons-but if you use a restricted road when you shouldn't, you can be fined.

No entry signs

This sign means the road is temporarily closed to all traffic. This may be because the road is damaged or flooded.

The road closed sign is used at a temporary road closure to show that the road is closed because of a hazard, such as an accident or fallen trees.

The road closed ahead sign is used to warn that you will be coming up to a temporary road closure.

The water over the road sign shows you that there is water over a road ahead-but traffic can still pass with care.

Alternative route signs

These signs can be used to show an alternative route if a road ahead is closed or flooded.