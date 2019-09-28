Flood work progress necessary, says Bundy MP

BUNDABERG MP David Batt said there has been a lack of practical progress resulting from the city’s 10-year action plan, which aims to prepare the city for future floods.

But there is ambiguity on funding and in what year the plan began, considering that it was developed to avoid the damage from the flood of January, 2013.

That’s when the 10 year plan should begin from, according to Mr Batt, who had been the flood recovery co-ordinator at the time.

And by that definition the state government was halfway through its time frame.

Mr Batt said the five metre lowering of the Paradise Dam spillway, announced by the state government earlier this week, could impact how Bundaberg was affected in future floods.

“Our community deserves clarity on this issue, just as residents deserve to know whether the reduction in the spillway will impact the modelling of the four major flood mitigation projects,” he said.

“Are these projects going to stack up now and if so, when will a decision be made on funding?

“And when can we expect work to begin?”

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said he was appreciative of the government’s intention to protect residents and businesses from future floods.

“We look forward to seeing a substantial funding allocation to deliver the necessary works as a high priority to give peace of the mind to the community and boost economic growth,” Cr Dempsey said.

According to the state government’s definition the 10 year plan began when it was launched, which was in June, 2017.

A Department of Local Government spokesman said there were reports that were being finalised.

He said the reports will address the concerns and needs raised through previous consultation.

The government said $4 million was already committed to developing engineering concepts for the four key proposals. These proposals were for the Bundaberg North evacuation routes, the Bundaberg East levee, the upper floodplain evacuation improvements, and the floodway house purchase scheme.

The departmental spokesman said American engineers visited last year to gain information needed to design floodgates and pumpstations.