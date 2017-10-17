FLOOD WATCH: More than 100mm predicted as roads closed

HEAVY rain is set to hit the North Burnett shortly.

MORE than 100mm of rain could fall in the North Burnett in the next 24 hours as flood water closes roads.

The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall currently affecting Gladstone and Miriam Vale would soon head towards Biloela and Mundubbera.

Bureau of Metereology meteorologist James Thompson said it was not out of question the region could see more than 100mm of rain fall between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There will be several showers that will help boost how much falls in the next 24 hours," Mr Thompson said.

"One or two showers will boost the region up to 50mm, it won't be constant but it will provide some relief."

Woowoonga Ck near Biggenden was starting to overflow so workers took the opportunity to return to their homes before it became impassable. Leesa Aberdein

Roads across the North Burnett have been closed due to flood waters.

Check out the map below to see these roads

The rain is expected to stay until Thursday before clearing up, but showers are expected for the whole weekend.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours

Mount Walsh 84mm

Biggenden 73mm

Mount Perry 106mm

Mundubbera 27mm

Monto 46mm

Mungungo 60mm

Gayndah 23mm

Eidsvold 28mm

Road closures

Biggenden

Seccombes Rd: CAUTION - water over Road

Pump House Rd.

Johnsons Crossing, Degilbo Creek - Water over road (Stevens Rd)

Woowoonga Creek, Woowoonga Hall Rd - Water over road.

Halstead Crossing, Degilbo Creek - Rules Road - 400mm over road and rising.

Gayndah

Arangbanga Creek Bridge / Wigton Rd.

Mungy Bridge / Mungy Rd.

Mungy Bridge / Mungy Rd Bridge closed - Side track in place.

Yenda-Benyenda Rd At Burnett River Crossing. For light vehicles only.

Gahans Bridge / Gahans Rd.

Gahans Bridge / Gahans Rd Bridge closed - Side track in place.

Mundubbera

Gayndah-Mundubbera Rd: CAUTION - water over road.

Monto

Monto-Mt Perry Rd, currently open. Water is close to bridge at Reids Creek.

Glencoe Rd.

CAUTION - Percy Hindmarsh Bridge on Nogo River closed. Side track in place.

Staatz Bridge / Staatz Rd.

Staatz Bridge / Staatz Road 7 tonne load limit - side track in place.

Hockeys Bridge / Pine Mountain Rd five tonne load limit on bridge - heavy vehicle side track in place.

Galloways Bridge / Galloways Ln Bridge closed - under construction.

Kariboe Road Closed to through traffic - local traffic only.

Mount Perry

Mountain Creek Bridge / Yarrol Rd 30 tonne load limit.

Branch Creek Rd Open to four wheel drive vehicles only.