FLOOD WATCH: More than 100mm predicted as roads closed

MORE than 100mm of rain could fall in the North Burnett in the next 24 hours as flood water closes roads.
The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall currently affecting Gladstone and Miriam Vale would soon head towards Biloela and Mundubbera.
Bureau of Metereology meteorologist James Thompson said it was not out of question the region could see more than 100mm of rain fall between Tuesday and Wednesday.
"There will be several showers that will help boost how much falls in the next 24 hours," Mr Thompson said.
"One or two showers will boost the region up to 50mm, it won't be constant but it will provide some relief."
Roads across the North Burnett have been closed due to flood waters.
Check out the map below to see these roads
The rain is expected to stay until Thursday before clearing up, but showers are expected for the whole weekend.
Rainfall for the last 24 hours
- Mount Walsh 84mm
- Biggenden 73mm
- Mount Perry 106mm
- Mundubbera 27mm
- Monto 46mm
- Mungungo 60mm
- Gayndah 23mm
- Eidsvold 28mm
Road closures
Biggenden
- Seccombes Rd: CAUTION - water over Road
- Pump House Rd.
- Johnsons Crossing, Degilbo Creek - Water over road (Stevens Rd)
- Woowoonga Creek, Woowoonga Hall Rd - Water over road.
- Halstead Crossing, Degilbo Creek - Rules Road - 400mm over road and rising.
Gayndah
- Arangbanga Creek Bridge / Wigton Rd.
- Mungy Bridge / Mungy Rd.
- Mungy Bridge / Mungy Rd Bridge closed - Side track in place.
- Yenda-Benyenda Rd At Burnett River Crossing. For light vehicles only.
- Gahans Bridge / Gahans Rd.
- Gahans Bridge / Gahans Rd Bridge closed - Side track in place.
Mundubbera
- Gayndah-Mundubbera Rd: CAUTION - water over road.
Monto
- Monto-Mt Perry Rd, currently open. Water is close to bridge at Reids Creek.
- Glencoe Rd.
- CAUTION - Percy Hindmarsh Bridge on Nogo River closed. Side track in place.
- Staatz Bridge / Staatz Rd.
- Staatz Bridge / Staatz Road 7 tonne load limit - side track in place.
- Hockeys Bridge / Pine Mountain Rd five tonne load limit on bridge - heavy vehicle side track in place.
- Galloways Bridge / Galloways Ln Bridge closed - under construction.
- Kariboe Road Closed to through traffic - local traffic only.
Mount Perry
- Mountain Creek Bridge / Yarrol Rd 30 tonne load limit.
- Branch Creek Rd Open to four wheel drive vehicles only.