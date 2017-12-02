Rainfall across Queensland in the last week

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch from Mackay to the NSW border.

The warning was issued at 12.12pm for coastal catchments.

The bureau said minor flooding was possible with isolated heavy rainfall up to 180mm.

According to the bureau, a trough system and an associated band of showers and storms will continue moving eastwards across the state for the remainder of the weekend.

The associated band of showers and storms will likely clear the coast on Tuesday.

But recent rainfall recorded over the past week may mean river level rises could occur quickly across the Flood Watch area.

In the next 24 hours totals of 20-70mm are possible about coastal catchments south of Mackay during Sunday and Monday.

Also isolated heavier falls in the range of 80-180mm are possible each day with severe thunderstorms.

In a statement the bureau has said that the rainfall is nothing like the rainfall experienced during TC Debbie.

Catchments likely to be affected include: