Flood warnings and school closures as heavy rain continues

THE Bureau of Meteorology's latest severe weather warning states heavy rainfall will continue in Bundaberg today.
Six hourly rainfall totals of 120mm to 180mm are possible, with isolated six hourly totals over 200mm.
An upper low lies over the northern interior of Queensland, which will move slowly east towards the tropical coast while weakening.
A surface trough lies near the Central and Capricornia coast, and is expected to move into Townsville and Cairns waters later today.
Areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms, which may lead to flash flooding, are possible over coastal areas between Ayr and Bundaberg today, chiefly during the morning.
Severe thunderstorms are also possible in the area and separate severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued as as necessary.
So far, 119mm has fallen in the six hours to 7.10am at Moore Park, north of Bundaberg.
Flood warnings
Between 150mm and 220mm of rainfall has been recorded over northeast parts of the Burnett River catchment area in the past 24 hours.
A minor flood warning is current for the Burnett River.
Minor flood levels are likely at Eidsvold Bridge this morning.
River levels at Bundaberg are expected to remain below the minor flood level.
A major flood warning is in place for the Kolan River and Baffle Creek.
Between 250 and 450 mm of rainfall has been recorded across the catchment area in the past two days.
The bureau said further heavy rainfall was expected today.
Strong winds are also expected for the Fraser Island coast.
School closures
Schools around Bundaberg have closed for a second day due to severe weather conditions in the Wide Bay region.
Schools currently closed include:
Alloway State School
Bullyard State School
Bundaberg Christian College
Dallarnil State School
Givelda State School
Gooburrum State School
Goodwood State School
Kolan South State School
Lowmead State School
McIlwraith State School
Rosedale State School
Wallaville State School
Wartburg State School
Yandaran State School
Road closures/flash flooding
Eidsvold Theodore Rd
Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd
Cedars Rd
Childers Rd (Isis Hwy)
Monto Mt Perry Rd
Gayndah Mt Perry Rd
Goodwood Rd
Kalpowar Rd
Rosedale Rd (Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd)
Bargara Rd (Bundaberg Bargara Rd)
Moore Park Rd
Burrum Heads Rd
Isis Highway
Bruce Highway at Meadowvale, Aldershot, Gunalda
Bruce Highway (Maryborough Gin Gin Rd)
Wessels Rd
Hughes Rd
Money's Creek Causeway
Seaview Rd