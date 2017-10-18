Flood warnings and school closures as heavy rain continues

THE Bureau of Meteorology's latest severe weather warning states heavy rainfall will continue in Bundaberg today.



Six hourly rainfall totals of 120mm to 180mm are possible, with isolated six hourly totals over 200mm.



An upper low lies over the northern interior of Queensland, which will move slowly east towards the tropical coast while weakening.



A surface trough lies near the Central and Capricornia coast, and is expected to move into Townsville and Cairns waters later today.



Areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms, which may lead to flash flooding, are possible over coastal areas between Ayr and Bundaberg today, chiefly during the morning.



Severe thunderstorms are also possible in the area and separate severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued as as necessary.



So far, 119mm has fallen in the six hours to 7.10am at Moore Park, north of Bundaberg.

Water flows quickly just beneath the bridge at Kolan River.





Flood warnings

Between 150mm and 220mm of rainfall has been recorded over northeast parts of the Burnett River catchment area in the past 24 hours.



A minor flood warning is current for the Burnett River.



Minor flood levels are likely at Eidsvold Bridge this morning.



River levels at Bundaberg are expected to remain below the minor flood level.



A major flood warning is in place for the Kolan River and Baffle Creek.



Between 250 and 450 mm of rainfall has been recorded across the catchment area in the past two days.



The bureau said further heavy rainfall was expected today.



Strong winds are also expected for the Fraser Island coast.

River levels from BOM. Ashley Clark

School closures

Schools around Bundaberg have closed for a second day due to severe weather conditions in the Wide Bay region.

Schools currently closed include:

Alloway State School

Bullyard State School

Bundaberg Christian College

Dallarnil State School

Givelda State School

Gooburrum State School

Goodwood State School

Kolan South State School

Lowmead State School

McIlwraith State School

Rosedale State School

Wallaville State School

Wartburg State School

Yandaran State School

ROAD FLOODED: Moneys Creek Causeway has water flowing over from the overnight rain. Paul Donaldson

Road closures/flash flooding



Eidsvold Theodore Rd



Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd



Cedars Rd



Childers Rd (Isis Hwy)



Monto Mt Perry Rd



Gayndah Mt Perry Rd



Goodwood Rd



Kalpowar Rd



Rosedale Rd (Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd)



Bargara Rd (Bundaberg Bargara Rd)



Moore Park Rd



Burrum Heads Rd



Isis Highway



Bruce Highway at Meadowvale, Aldershot, Gunalda



Bruce Highway (Maryborough Gin Gin Rd)

Wessels Rd

Hughes Rd

Money's Creek Causeway

Seaview Rd

