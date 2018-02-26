RIVER RISE: Flood warning issued for the Burnett River

A flood warning was issued yesterday for the possibility of minor flood levels at Gayndah.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for the Burnett River after days of heavy rain inundated the region.

The flood warning was for the possibility of minor flood levels at Gayndah late Sunday.

Rainfall totals of 10mm to 40 mm were recorded across the Burnett catchment in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday.

No flooding is expected downstream of Paradise Dam to Bundaberg but minor flooding is likely along the Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam.

The BOM website stated no observations were currently available for the manual gauge at Gayndah, however as of 4pm yesterday it was assumed to be below the minor flood level (5 metres) and rising.

It was likely to peak to around the minor flood level by evening.

The next BOM warning will be issued by 11am today.