Flood warning for Burnett River remains

FLOODED: Cedars Road is flooded where it crosses the Burnett River.

A MINOR to moderate flood warning remains for parts of the Burnett River but no further significant rainfall is expected.

Minor to major flooding is happening in parts of the Burnett River catchment, with minor flood levels possible at Bundaberg late at the weekend on the high tide.

The last warning was issued at 8pm last night.

The next warning will be issued at noon today.

<<What does a minor flood level at the Burnett River mean>>

Burnett River to Mundubbera:

Moderate to major flooding is easing along the Burnett River to Mundubbera.

The Burnett River at Eidsvold Bridge peaked at 10.2m about 7.25pm last night.

The Burnett River at Eidsvold Bridge is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (9m) today.

The Burnett River at Mundubbera was at 9.57m and steady.

Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam:

Minor flooding will happen along the Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam.

No data is currently available for Gayndah, but it is believed that minor flooding is occurring at Gayndah.

The Burnett River at Gayndah will remain above the minor flood level (5m) Friday into Saturday.

Burnett River downstream of Paradise Dam:

Minor to Moderate flooding is likely along the Burnett River downstream of Paradise Dam.

The Burnett River at Walla is currently at 6.66m and rising.

The Burnett River at Walla may remain around the moderate flood level (8m) this morning.

The Burnett River at Bundaberg is currently at 1.72m and falling with the tide.

The Burnett River at Bundaberg may reach the minor flood level (3.50m) during high tides on Sunday.

Auburn River:

River levels are below minor and falling in the Auburn River and Cadarga Creek.

Stuart and Boyne Rivers:

Minor flooding is continuing along the Stuart and Boyne Rivers.

Barker and Barambah Creeks:

Areas of minor flooding will continue in Barker and Barambah Creeks during Friday.