Flood victim left high and dry by tradesman

AFTER the floods destroyed her parents’ home three years ago, Cassandra Brown went to source help from a tradesperson on a site called Hire Pages.

But the task quickly turned into a challenging one, when the man (known only by the surname Pollard) met with Ms Brown did not honour his promise.

The story comes after Ms Brown saw a story NewsMail reported on last week about another tradesperson not fulfilling the work they agreed to do, leading to a $10,000 fine.

After quoting her for a job to repair her parents’ kitchen cupboards and accepting full payment of $2,500, he allegedly only partially repaired the cupboards.

“I still don’t know why he didn’t finish the job but I thought I could trust him and as a consumer, I don’t know what the protocol is anymore … do you pay a deposit, do they start work before payment, when do you pay in full?” Ms Brown said.

“We need our tradies and most of them do a great job, but don’t take the job in the first place, if you’re not going to finish it.”

Ms Brown said the man allegedly made the outer shell of the doorless cabinet and promised to return once the supplies had arrived, but he never did and he ignored all of her calls.

As Ms Brown works as a teacher in the Northern Territory, she was forced to use an online site to book the job.

However, after alerting Hire Pages about the incident, Ms Brown said they also attempted to contact the man, banned him from the site for a certain amount of time and offered to reimburse Ms Brown.

The man eventually returned $1,500 worth of the money Ms Brown gave him but this wasn’t until her brother contacted him pretending to be a new client, before confronting him.

“I grew up in Bundy and the reason I picked him is because I knew the family name,” Ms Brown said.

“My parents are pensioners and I work really hard to make sure they can have a better life, so this experience was really disheartening.

“And that’s great he returned some of the money, but I didn’t want the money back — I wanted doors on my cupboards.”

Ms Brown said she wanted to tell her story to warn potential victims about the incident.