WARNING: Minor flood levels are rising at Howard on the Burrum River.
Flood levels: Burrum River rising at Howard

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Feb 2020 10:09 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology have issued an initial minor flood warning for the Burrum after heavy falls at the top of the catchment.

The Bureau said overnight Thursday 111mm was recorded at Fairlies Knob with elsewhere getting totals between 10-25mm.

And further showers and storms were possible today.

The Burrum River at Howard is currently at 6.11 metres and rising; it is expected to remain above the minor flood level (6m) today and below the level of the Old Highway Bridge (6.6m).

Authorities urge drivers to remember: If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

