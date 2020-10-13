Flood levee pledge to protect homes, boost jobs

Tens of millions of dollars would be put towards building a new flood levee to safeguard homes and businesses in Bundaberg under a re-elected Palaszczuk Government.

Annastacia Palaszczuk will today commit $42.5 million to help construct the East Bundaberg Flood Levee, in a move that will also support 679 jobs.

The Premier said the levee was the "next big step" in her government's ten year action plan to better protect the city from flooding, as she called for the federal government to match the commitment.

Some of the key areas the government says will be protected by the levee include the famous Bundaberg distillery, Bundaberg East State School as well as Bundaberg Sports Club.

"The levee will help protect houses and businesses as well as create jobs in the Bundaberg community," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I met with the Bundaberg community and listened to them about the need for better flood protection when I was opposition leader.

"As a direct result, we've developed the 10-year action plan which we have been implementing. We've improved evacuation routes and water level monitoring."

Construction on the levee would take three years, but the State will need money from the federal government to get the project off the ground.

The LNP won the Bundaberg electorate off Labor at the 2017 election with a margin of 4.2 per cent, but One Nation managed to score about 22 per cent of the primary vote.