Flood heroes recognised with bravery awards

Emma Reid
| 27th Mar 2017 10:01 AM
BRAVERY AWARD: Ian and Marlene Faulkner in the boat used during the 2013 flood.
BRAVERY AWARD: Ian and Marlene Faulkner in the boat used during the 2013 flood. Paul Donaldson BUN230317BRAV1

FOUR Bundaberg men have been recognised for their bravery after rescuing 80 people from flood waters.

On the morning of January 28 flood waters in North Bundaberg were rising fast and without warning.

The town was in the middle of the worst flood in history, river banks and records were broken.

If it wasn't for the fast thinking of Scott Hunter, Ian Faulkner, Cain Josefski and Neil Studholme many people may have lost their lives.

That is the reason why they have been commended for brave conduct.

Mr Faulkner spoke to the NewsMail about the events which unfolded that summer morning saying he hoped to never see it happen again.

He said it was the action of a lot of men who "did what they had to" which saved groups of people including the elderly who were not able to move.

Even when the waters were rising in Mr Faulkner's home, he knew there wasn't much he could do to save it so set out in his boat to help those he could.

"I was right up to my ears in it, I lost things myself," he said.

"I water was almost over my head."

As heavy rains brought fast flowing floodwaters to North Bundaberg, there was little time to plan and it was "get out while you can" Mr Faulkner said.

Some people were caught unexpected and became trapped in their homes, on roof tops and about 80 people were stranded at a service station, with no way out.

Mr Faulkner, who had a small boat, was requested to transport a member of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service to the area near the service station to assess the situation.

He made his way in the fast-rising and debris-filled waters to the site.

A flat bottomed boat had been commandeered and its anchor rope had been tied to a power pole and then threaded the rope through the boat's carry handles allowing it to be used as a punt.

Despite the danger caused by the swiftly flowing water, the punt was used to transport those stranded in rising water from the service station to a nearby evacuation area.

When asked why he was brave enough to risk his own life to save others he said his boat was able to rescue people quicker than the helicopter and other emergency services.

"Obviously you needed no brains or fear to do a couple of the things I had to," he joked.

"I just kept going to help where I could because there was no one else there to do it.

"What I did wasn't for the faint hearted."

He's now humbled to receive the recognition, saying "there was no choice at the time, we were able and so we did".

 

Salvation Army Citadel during the 2013 flood in Bundaberg. Photo: contributed
Salvation Army Citadel during the 2013 flood in Bundaberg. Photo: contributed contributed

 

 

Four men brave in flooding

On the morning of January 28, 2013, Scott Hunter, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, Cain Josefski, a supervisor at the Bargara Fire Station, and two North Bundaberg residents, Neil Studholme and Ian Faulkner, all went above and beyond to rescue more than 80 people.

The people had become stranded at a service station in North Bundaberg and were inundated with fast-flowing water as a result of heavy rains.

The quartet were able to save the lives of everyone and were recognised at the weekend for their brave conduct.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove thanked the men for their bravery, saying they were a source of courage, support and inspiration to all.

Bundaberg News Mail
