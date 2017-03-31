Flood group says East levee option stacks up

PREFERRED OPTION: The Community Reference Group says the East levee option is the best for reducing the impact of flooding in Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG dodged a bullet as the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moved south and through the region this week, but four years ago we weren't so lucky.

The weather event of the last few days is a timely reminder of Bundaberg's vulnerable position, with the city dividend by the Burnett River.

Last week the state government released, as part of it's flood protection study to develop a 10-year action plan, the four flood mitigations options considered most viable to protect the community from significant flooding.

Bundaberg North evacuation routes, a floodway house purchase scheme and upper floodplain evacuation improvements were considered the top options, but members of Community Reference Group, put together in the wake of the 2013 floods say its the fourth option, a East Bundaberg levee, that provides the most "bang for buck” in terms of cost and protection.

CRG member Steve Cooper the levee would protect up to 560 businesses and houses.

"If you look at all of the four projects, it's the most significant by a long way,” he said.

"The economic impact and bang for your buck is outstanding.”

CRG chair Rowan Bond said the other good thing about the East levee was that it didn't create new problems.

"The modelling showed that it didn't have any impact on any other part of Bundaberg,” he said.

"A lot of the things we looked at actually solved one problem but made others.

"The East Bundaberg levee was very high on our priority simply because cost the benefit ration was really quite high.”

Mr Bond said it was encouraging to see the report had taken the CRG's concepts and deliberations on board and carried forward.

According to the report, the East Bundaberg levee would provide a moderate to high reduction in flood risk for a large part of Bundaberg East, Bundaberg South, and parts of the CBD.

At a cost of about $60 million, it would prevent an estimated $38 million in flood damages and would involve the construction of a concrete and earth wall following Quay St towards Milliquin Mill, a floodgate across Saltwater Creek to close during flooding and a pump station , as well as a smaller floodgate and pump station near the mill.