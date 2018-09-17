Flock to art exhibit featuring pottery of feathered friends

THE potters of Childers and Bundaberg have been flying in formation this year and their work is about to land at Childers Arts Space for their exhibition, Birds of a Feather.

Our feathered friends are the theme of the fifth collaborative exhibition by The Firehouse Potters of Childers and the Bundaberg Pottery Group.

With over 14 artists involved, the pottery pieces range from the ornithologically ornamental to the feathered and functional, including vases and bird baths.

Participating artist Necia Rosevear said there was plenty of artistic inspiration to draw from a feathered flock.

"Birds are fascinating creatures,” she said.

"Their glorious colours, exotic plumage, subtle textures and patterns provide endless scope for creative expression, and we've all had a great time working to the theme.”

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said the two local pottery groups had created beautiful and adventurous artworks in clay.

"They have used their joint exhibition as a way to share ideas and learn techniques from each other,” Cr Peters said.

For Bundaberg residents who wish to view the exhibition while becoming involved with pottery, a bus trip and mini workshop will be held on Saturday, 27 October.

"You can see the exhibition, enjoy lunch on the tour, and learn some pottery basics at the Firehouse Potters' work studio,” Cr Peters said.

The bus trip costs $50 per person and departs Bundaberg at 9.30 am, returning at 3.30 pm.

Bookings for the bus trip can be made by phoning Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery on 4130 4750.

Birds of a Feather is open to the public on Tuesday, 18 September with the free opening event on Saturday, 22 September from 1 pm.

Enjoy drinks and tasty treats along with live music as local emerging songbird Tracy Hoffman performs on the Childers Arts Space verandah.