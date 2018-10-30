Menu
Are you missing a flock of 'Jaca geese'?
Offbeat

Flock of geese lost in purple haze

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Oct 2018 9:06 AM

A FLOCK of geese found wandering the streets of Grafton are clearly getting into the Jacaranda Festival spirit.

On Monday animal control officers were called out to Victoria Street after members of the community spotted them dodging traffic.

"The geese were hanging out the front of a solicitor's office and had been seen out on the road," animal control officer Shirley King said.

However, rangers quickly noticed the birds were sporting a distinctive Jacaranda hue across the back of their necks.

"It looks as if it's purple hairspray; I'd say someone has coloured them for Jacaranda," Ms King said.

After some hissing and honking in protest, rangers managed to contain the birds in a nearby carpark and are currently waiting to be claimed.

"The owners aren't in trouble with us," Ms King said.

"The geese are in good condition, they're well fed and if it's just regular hairspray it will wash out."

In the meantime, the flock are enjoying a holiday at Clarence Valley Council Animal Pound.

"They're having a great time in the kiddy pool this morning," Ms King laughed.

If you have any further information about these birds, please contact CVC Animal Pound on 0266425689 and quote GEESE

Grafton Daily Examiner

