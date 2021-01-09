Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SYDNEY AIRPORT
SYDNEY AIRPORT
Business

Flights powering on amid virus scare

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
9th Jan 2021 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Flights to and from Brisbane will continue to operate out of Townsville amid greater Brisbane's new lockdown restrictions.

A Qantas spokeswoman said Qantas and Jetstar were monitoring the latest travel restrictions from federal and state governments following the situation in Brisbane.

"Since the middle of last year we have offered customers extra flexibility when they book, with the ability to change their flights once with no change fee or hold the value of the ticket as credit," she said.

"A fare difference may apply when re-booking.

"We will contact customers directly if there are any flight changes and we encourage all passengers to check the latest state and territory restrictions before travelling." As airlines are seeing a high level of inquiry from customers looking to change their travel plans, those not travelling in the next three days are urged to avoid calling contact centres and instead manage their bookings online.

Qantas planes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles escape January 3 2021 doc holiday
Qantas planes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles escape January 3 2021 doc holiday

A statement from Townsville Airport warned impacts on Brisbane flight schedules were possible as a result of the greater Brisbane hotspot declaration. Townsville Airport advised travellers to check with their airlines if they held any concerns about schedule changes.

A range of hygiene and communication measures are in place throughout the terminal to help keep passengers safe. Customers will be required to wear masks on all Qantas and Jetstar flights from Saturday unless they have a valid exemption.

Originally published as Flights powering on amid virus scare

More Stories

airlines flights planes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Person hospitalised with leg injury after rollover

        Premium Content Person hospitalised with leg injury after rollover

        News Crews were called to Bullyard this morning.

        • 9th Jan 2021 11:01 AM
        Groundbreaking: Pesticide solution to grower’s problems

        Premium Content Groundbreaking: Pesticide solution to grower’s problems

        News BFVG’s Bree Grima encourages growers to continue conducting regular checks of their...

        NAMED: Three hoons face Bundy court

        Premium Content NAMED: Three hoons face Bundy court

        News The trio were charged in relation to three separate hooning incidents around...

        How Bundy region’s tourism fared amid chaos of 2020

        Premium Content How Bundy region’s tourism fared amid chaos of 2020

        News Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid discusses the shifts in travellers booking...