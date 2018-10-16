Flights from the Rum City on sale now

HOT DEAL: Flights to Brisbane are on sale until October 22.

PLANNING a holiday to ring in the new year?

Catch this great deal with flights from Bundaberg to Brisbane going on sale until midnight October 22.

One way flights with Alliance Airlines will be just $95 from the Rum City to the Capital City but get in quick as seats are limited.

Travel periods for the sale are December 31, 2018 - April 17 2019, and April 29, 2019 - June 23, 2019.

This deal may not be available during peak times or on all flights.

Book your ticket at www.virginaustralia.com or via your local travel agent.