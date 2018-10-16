Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT DEAL: Flights to Brisbane are on sale until October 22.
HOT DEAL: Flights to Brisbane are on sale until October 22. Mike Knott BUN301116AIRPORT3
News

Flights from the Rum City on sale now

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
16th Oct 2018 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANNING a holiday to ring in the new year?

Catch this great deal with flights from Bundaberg to Brisbane going on sale until midnight October 22.

One way flights with Alliance Airlines will be just $95 from the Rum City to the Capital City but get in quick as seats are limited.

Travel periods for the sale are December 31, 2018 - April 17 2019, and April 29, 2019 - June 23, 2019.

This deal may not be available during peak times or on all flights.

Book your ticket at www.virginaustralia.com or via your local travel agent.

brisbane bundaberg deals flights holiday
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ALICE IN V8 WONDERLAND

    premium_icon ALICE IN V8 WONDERLAND

    News BUNDABERG'S Alice Litzow has made headlines in pageants before, but now she's on a mission to show grid girls are more than just a pretty face.

    • 16th Oct 2018 9:06 AM
    REVEALED: Council wages and finances

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council wages and finances

    Council News Highest paid council employee on $400k

    Man flown to hospital after bitten by spider

    Man flown to hospital after bitten by spider

    Health A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was bitten by a spider.

    • 16th Oct 2018 9:10 AM
    Flooding an issue for consideration

    premium_icon Flooding an issue for consideration

    Council News RV park application to go before council

    • 16th Oct 2018 8:33 AM

    Local Partners