Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

INQUISITIVE VISITOR: An emu has been spotted wandering around Agnes Water. Contributed

AGNES Water residents had an interesting visitor roaming the town centre last week.

Lowanna Swales shared an image of an emu wandering along Springs Rd near the police station with the Agnes Water/1770 Community Group on Friday.

Emus are known to be in the Deepwater National Park but are rarely seen in the town centre.

Mrs Swales said she wondered what had caused the emus to come out of the bush.

"The fires may have had a big impact," she said.

This was the first time she had seen an emu.

"I loved it," she said.

"I've known they were here but thought they'd been killed by roaming dogs."

The post gained nearly 200 reactions and 34 comments from members of the Agnes/1770 community, with many stating they'd also seen the big bird wandering around.

"I didn't expect the reaction to the full extent but it's unusual to see here crossing the main street," Mrs Swales said.

She said she hoped to see more emus in the future and encouraged residents to keep their dogs fenced up to protect the native species.