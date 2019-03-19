Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXTRA: Additional daily Qantas flights have been added to the Sunshine Coast.
EXTRA: Additional daily Qantas flights have been added to the Sunshine Coast. Contributed
News

Flight bound for Hervey Bay forced to turn back

Carlie Walker
by
19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLIGHT bound for Hervey Bay had to turn back to Brisbane on Monday due to a technical issue.

The QantasLink aircraft had a flap defect issue, according a spokesman from the airline.

"Because we don't have engineers in Hervey Bay, the aircraft returned to Brisbane where we have a large turboprop engineering base," he said.

"Passengers were put on flights later that day."

The spokesman said the planes hold about 50 people and it was about half full.

editors picks flight harvey bay turned back
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bee man, 74, brutally attacked during home invasion

    premium_icon Bee man, 74, brutally attacked during home invasion

    Crime BUNDABERG'S famous "bee man” has been left with broken ribs, a fractured nose and a black eye after fending off teenage intruders early yesterday.

    • 19th Mar 2019 1:03 PM
    FOOTAGE: Emu at Bundy zoo attacked by trespassing prankster

    premium_icon FOOTAGE: Emu at Bundy zoo attacked by trespassing prankster

    Offbeat Emu attack caught on camera

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:30 PM
    Shocking death of family in 1988 rocked the Bundaberg region

    premium_icon Shocking death of family in 1988 rocked the Bundaberg region

    Crime Depression became a talking point after death of family

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Who leaves Bundaberg the most?

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Who leaves Bundaberg the most?

    News School leavers get out of town the most