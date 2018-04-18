Flight attendant reveals what to wear for an upgrade

A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how to get a coveted first class upgrade when you arrive at the airport - it's all about what you're wearing.

Cabin crew members have revealed that looking the part when you walk up to the check-in desk doesn't always mean designer clothes as simply looking smart can boost your chances of an upgrade.

Flight attendants opened up to Who What Wear to educate travellers on the outfits that give you the best chance of being bumped up a class - which can be teamed up with other tips to get an upgrade.

The main advice is that looking the part when flying moves you up the upgrade list just as much as asking nicely.

One attendant said: "It definitely helps your chances. When we fly, we have a strict dress code to follow.

"No jeans or trainers - so I always go for tight black trousers and a blazer or a dress. For men, chinos or trousers and a shirt are worn."

What should you wear if you want to try to get an upgrade?

However, you don't need to break the bank and splash out on designer brands as another flight revealed the key to secure an upgrade was making it look like you hadn't tried too hard.

They said: "For an upgrade, it's all about looking the part. Smart but understated.

"You should look like you travel often. But don't be dripping in designer clothing.

"It helps; someone who is potentially due to get an upgrade can be knocked back if they aren't dressed suitably."

Well, you should ditch the jeans.

If you're travelling long haul, a smart dress or jacket doesn't always make for the comfiest outfit, but you can always pack a comfortable outfit in your hand luggage to switch into on the flight.

It's also worth bearing in mind there are drinking limits when flying to make sure a first class upgrade isn't taken away from you at the last moment.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.