HOSING DOWN: Fire crews dampen the scene of a fire on the bank of the Burnett River at the end of Scotland St.
News

Flicked butt may have caused fire on riverbank

28th May 2018 10:37 AM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a grass fire along the banks of the Burnett River yesterday morning.

The cause of the fire near the end of Scotland St in East Bundy was under investigation but a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said it could have been started by a discarded cigarette.

As the weather cools and there is less moisture in the air, it is more likely fires including bushfires can start.

Smokers are asked to take care to extinguish cigarettes before disposing of them.

