Motoring

Fleet system can monitor every move of the driver

Grant Edwards
by
1st Nov 2018 11:42 AM

BIG brother is available to analyse vehicle condition, driving traits and the real-time position of Mitsubishis.

The Japanese marque has launched Mitsubishi Motors Fleet iQ, a GPS tracking system.

Mitsubishi says the system can "monitor driver behaviour such as speeding, idling, rapid acceleration, harsh braking and cornering”.

Real-time vehicle location data, monitor fuel usage, idle time, and report on diagnostic details are available.

Mercedes-Benz also has plans to offer a similar service, called Pro Connect. It's expected to be available on the new Sprinter van range early next year.

"The introduction of our connected fleet vehicle solution is an exciting step forward as we differentiate our fleet proposition to deliver concrete, actionable insights into our customer's fleet operations with the aim to improve fleet effectiveness and returns,” Mitsubishi Motors Australia fleet boss Fulvio Fattore said.

Mitsubishi Motors Fleet iQ is a partnership with About Fleet Complete, a global company which already has a relationship with Telstra in Australia.

"This partnership will fast-track the availability of connected fleet management solutions to businesses across Australia, and we have joined forces with Mitsubishi, knowing that they offer fleet solutions to businesses of all sizes, and all requirements,” Fleet Complete CEO Tony Lourakis said.

"Through leveraging our Connvex connected vehicle infrastructure, we are confident this partnership will enable Mitsubishi to provide a cost-effective fleet solution, helping their fleet customers throughout Australia thrive.”

