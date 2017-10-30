Flatbacks make their annual comeback

TURTLE SEASON STARTS: The first turtle X23103 has arrived for the 2017-18 turtle season at Mon Repos. Ranger Jess McKenzie and volunteers Nikki Williamson and Lynelle Davidson help out.

WITH a name like X23103, you'd think the flatback that's been visiting the shores of Bundaberg for more than 40 years was unique enough.

But there are a few reasons why X23103 is extraordinary.

She is the first flatback turtle to lay her eggs at Mon Repos for this year's turtle season, but that's not all.

She is also the most monitored flatback turtle in the world and the second most recorded of all turtle species.

X23103 was tagged in 1974 and Thursday she returned to Mon Repos to lay the first clutch for the season.

The bells tolled across Bundaberg today to welcome nesting turtles back to Bundaberg.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the annual event was based on an ancient Scottish tradition and announced the arrival of the first nesting marine turtles of the season.

"When the bells begin to ring across Bundaberg, the locals know that the first turtle has been ashore at Mon Repos beach,” Mr Miles said.

"This year we are celebrating 50 years of turtle research and conservation in Queensland, and Mon Repos has played a huge role in our half-a-century of efforts.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the traditional ringing of the bells alerted communities to the return of the fishing fleet.

"It is also a time for celebration, as the Bundaberg community understands what the turtles bring to the region as an eco-tourism attraction and global significance,” she said.