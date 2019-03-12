Menu
BEACH LIFE: Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club march past members in 1970.
FLASHBACK: Toasty temps saw Bundy locals flock to beaches

Crystal Jones
12th Mar 2019 1:36 PM
HIGH temperatures had locals flocking to Bundy's beaches in 1970.

On January 12, the NewsMail reported that hundreds had flocked to the sea to cool off as daytime temperatures reached 32.2 degrees.

Minimums were 22.7 degrees.

Bargara and Elliott Heads, perhaps the most popular of beaches for cooling off, were said to have crowds larger than a typical Sunday as locals tried to beat the heat.

Meanwhile, Moore Park saw crowds similar to New Year's Day.

Numbers were boosted by a football club barbecue at Moore Park in the late afternoon as well as bowls at the Moore Park Bowls Club.

No bad incidents were reported, other than, we assume, some bad sunburn.

Between 1959 and 2019, the Bureau of Meteorology lists the average maximum for January in Bundaberg at 30.4 degrees, with a average minimum of 21.5 degrees.

