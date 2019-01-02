FLASHBACK: The industry Bundy was forced to can

CANNED: Canning in Bundaberg could have had potential, but faced significant battles.

CANNED: Canning in Bundaberg could have had potential, but faced significant battles. Crystal Jones

TALK of manufacturing to help increase employment and boost our industry may be around at the moment, but it's not the only time it's been on the agenda.

According to Neville Rackemann's The Growing Harvest, published in 1987, Bundaberg had a cannery in the 1960s - the Horwood Cannery on Booloongie Rd, Gooburrum.

Numerous fruits were canned in the fibro building, with everything from mangoes to rhubarb being processed in the facility.

It grew to have nine full-time staff and up to 70 casual workers, 24 hours a day, in busy periods.

But there was a hiccup.

According to Mr Rackemann, "the marketing of the lines left a lot to be desired” and, unable to convince supermarkets to carry their products, the cannery was forced to close.

It reopened a while later to produce frozen fruit products before closing again in 1979.

Barriers to successful, large-scale canning operations in Bundaberg, according to the book, included an inadequate supply of water, the distance between sources and facilities, and a lack of State Government involvement to support the industry.