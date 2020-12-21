Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BACK IN 1998: Lois Skoknic with pet cat Cointreau.
BACK IN 1998: Lois Skoknic with pet cat Cointreau.
News

FLASHBACK: The cat nap that led Cointreau to the big smoke

Crystal Jones
21st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was 22 years ago that a cute cat named Cointreau made the front page of the Bundaberg NewsMail.

The sleepy tonkinese had curled up for a nap in a ute belonging to his owner’s neighbour on a Friday back in ‘98.

Lois Skoknic feared the worst for her eight-month-old companion, but knew he loved the neighbour’s ute.

BACK IN 1998: Lois Skoknic with pet cat Cointreau.
BACK IN 1998: Lois Skoknic with pet cat Cointreau.

After a little detective work, she soon found out he’d hitched a ride from Moore Park to the CBD in the ute, jumping out in the CBD where he browsed Chippendall’s then tried to get into the Imperial Hotel twice.

He was ejected on both attempts.

By Saturday morning, he was waiting at Chippendall’s for his pick-up, a staff member took Cointreau in and made an announcement over the loud speaker that Mrs Skoknic heard.

She thought there was no way it could be her cat, but the pair were joyfully reunited.

local history
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You can have your say on how Fraser fires were managed

        Premium Content You can have your say on how Fraser fires were managed

        Environment An inquiry is being held into the management of the fire

        LETTER: Government made the right call on housing lockdown

        Premium Content LETTER: Government made the right call on housing lockdown

        News The ombudsman’s decision was based on the fact that the government made this move...

        SAFETY MESSAGE: Mariners to transit area with caution

        SAFETY MESSAGE: Mariners to transit area with caution

        News The East Cardinal mark, number 1 for the Burnett River is missing.

        TOP SCORE: Year 12 cohort makes local school proud

        Premium Content TOP SCORE: Year 12 cohort makes local school proud

        News For one Bundaberg school, 23 per cent of students received an ATAR score between...