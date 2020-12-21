FLASHBACK: The cat nap that led Cointreau to the big smoke

It was 22 years ago that a cute cat named Cointreau made the front page of the Bundaberg NewsMail.

The sleepy tonkinese had curled up for a nap in a ute belonging to his owner’s neighbour on a Friday back in ‘98.

Lois Skoknic feared the worst for her eight-month-old companion, but knew he loved the neighbour’s ute.

BACK IN 1998: Lois Skoknic with pet cat Cointreau.

After a little detective work, she soon found out he’d hitched a ride from Moore Park to the CBD in the ute, jumping out in the CBD where he browsed Chippendall’s then tried to get into the Imperial Hotel twice.

He was ejected on both attempts.

By Saturday morning, he was waiting at Chippendall’s for his pick-up, a staff member took Cointreau in and made an announcement over the loud speaker that Mrs Skoknic heard.

She thought there was no way it could be her cat, but the pair were joyfully reunited.