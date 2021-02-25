FLASHBACK: Letter writer‘s scathing attack on Bundy’s houses

A snippet from a 1965 edition of the NewsMail, showing the letters to the editor section.

A snippet from a 1965 edition of the NewsMail, showing the letters to the editor section.

The year was 1965 and one Bundaberg letter writer was not very happy about the state of the city's houses.

Using the nom de plume "Look See", the letter writer told the NewsMail that there was simply too much "sub-standard" housing in Bundaberg.

"We have a beautiful, clean city, a credit to the city council, yet one can see people living in sub-standard, so-called homes," they wrote.

Look See then went on to say: "I suggest an inspection by the health committee of a place in Woondooma St, which I would describe as merely a slab hut."

The letter writer praised the council of the time for its work with tidying up Childers Rd, but called for action on homes in the city.

"Civic pride is something we are all interested in," Look See said.

"Decent housing comes under health, why allow a family to live under such conditions when better can be found?"

MORE HISTORY: 10 news snippets from 100 years of news in Bundaberg