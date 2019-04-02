FLASHBACK: Hotel owner shot customer in Bundy bar

The Royal Hotel from Bourbong St in 1907, in 1890 (below) and today. Note the light post and the changes in the street garden.

A COUPLE of Bundy pubs have been in the headlines of late, with the announcement that the Queenslander is set for a revamp and the Club Hotel has changed hands.

It was a much different story in 1903, when the Royal Hotel hit the news for all the wrong reasons after proprietor John Davison was charged with unlawful wounding after a shooting incident in his public bar on August 26.

Walter Moxley, a tailor's traveller, became involved in an altercation with several men he had been drinking with, punching one and " severely” handling a second who came to his friend's aid.

Mr Davison told Mr Moxley to leave and when he refused to do so, tried to frighten him out by firing his revolver into the floor.

When that didn't work and he saw Mr Moxley reach into his hip pocket, Mr Davison apparently shot him in the stomach.

Royal Hotel, 1890. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg

At his initial court appearance before police magistrate Thomas Mowbray, Mr Davison was granted bail of 200 pounds.

Mr Mowbray heard evidence from several witnesses at the committal hearing in September but the hearing was adjourned because Mr Moxley was still in hospital.

In November, Mr Davison was committed to stand trial at the next district court sittings and his bail raised to 320 pounds.

A notice also appeared in the Government Gazette advising of the insolvency of John Seton Davison, licensed victualler, of Bundaberg, with the first meeting of creditors to be held on November 27 in Brisbane.

Mr Davison was later recommitted to stand trial at the Circuit Court sittings starting on April 21 1903, and his bail further increased to 360 pounds.

The Circuit Court sittings opened with Mr Davison's trial. After Court resumed for the second day, jury foreman AFriis drew the attention of His Honour Mr Justice Real to the uncomfortable nature of the jury accommodation in the court house.

Royal Hotel Bundaberg Google

The jury returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for 50 minutes.

During submissions on whether Mr Davison should be jailed or ordered to pay compensation, Mr Moxley said he was disabled for life and in debt in the town.

The judge was not entirely sympathetic saying "I don't doubt that you are in debt; you are a class of man who will probably never be out of debt (and) if you made a lot of money ( when well) you also spent a lot.... I am loth to send the prisoner to jail. It is not a good school and his going there would be no advantage to the country”.

He sentenced Mr Davison to a nine-month jail term fully suspended, and placed him on a bond to pay Mrs Moxley 100 pounds in two instalments.