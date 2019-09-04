FLASHBACK TO '99: Wallaville's water drama

DRINKING water was the talk of the town 20 years ago in Bundaberg.

The NewsMail commissioned an investigaqtion into water in Bundaberg, Bargara and Wallaville and found that Wallaville's water was not safe to swallow.

Bargara's water supply was found to be clean, with Bundaberg's even cleaner.

But Wallaville's supply contained a frightening bacterial cocktail.

Bundaberg's water revealed three microorganisms per mililitre, while Bargara's contained 94.

The benchmark was listed at 100 microorganisms per mililitre but Wallaville's water was five times that.

When it came to fecal bacteria, Bundaberg and Bargara were off the hook, but Wallaville had 100 forms of bacteria per mililitre.

A third scientific test showed 104 thermotolerant coliforms - an indicator of fecal contamination. The guidelines advocate for zero.

Then Kolan Mayor Viv Chase said ratepayers should not have to foot the bill to clean up Wallaville's water, and levelled blame at the Department of Natural Resources.

Fast forward to the present, and a quick look at Bundaberg Regional Council's website reveals the processes now used to treat the region's water.

"Water that is to be used in an urban supply is treated to removed sediments and contaminants and

is also disinfected to kill potentially harmful microorganisms," a statement online reads.

"The treatment process may use conventional technologies or apply apply newer, innovative approaches, to ensure the water is safe and pleasant to drink."

The council explains more of its processes online:

"Drinking water is treated to protect public health by removing microorganisms and natural or manmade chemicals that may cause illness in consumers in consumers," an info sheet reads.

Water treatment may also be used to improve the water's colour, taste and odour as required.

"Protection of water sources from pollution by human or animal waste can reduce the amount of microorganisms entering the water supply, but even water from the most protected wilderness.

environment may sometimes contain microorganisms capable of causing human disease.

"Illness can be easily and rapidly transmitted to large numbers of people by contaminated water supplies,

therefore it is necessary to treat and/or disinfect water supplies to safeguard against disease. This

provides insurance or a barrier against actual or potential contamination."

Protection of public health depends on having multiple barriers in place to keep bugs out of the water supply.