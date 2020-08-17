FLASHBACK: 15 snippets of Bundaberg news from 1949

STEP BACK IN TIME: Brothers Ted (back) and (front from left) Ron Watson, Yvonne and Kerris McLean, Mary Highland and Joan Pazzi in front of the new toilet block built at Burnett Heads after a cyclone razed the town's outhouses in 1949. Photo: The McLean Family Album

Originally published in the NewsMail's 110 Years of News publication

Lucky escape from fire

Mr George Hills, of Hills Street, East Bundaberg, had a narrow escape from death when he woke to find his home burning fiercely.

Mr Hills, who is deaf, was alone in the house at the time.

New Australian citizen

History was made in Bundaberg on Friday, July 15, when 74-year-old Mrs Caroline Visona renounced her Italian nationality and became an Australian citizen under the new Nationality and Citizenship Act.

She was accompanied by her son Mario, who has been in Australian since he was 12.

Tourist numbers rise

Tourists to Bundaberg numbered 100 a day and they spent at least 150 pounds a day in the city, amounting to about 1000 pounds a week for eight months of the year, according to the secretary of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce Mr Vic Stringer.

Tenor entertains

An appreciative audience listened to talented Aboriginal tenor Harold Blair at a recital at the Wintergarden Theatre on July 19 ahead of an overseas tour.

Blair's performance was described as faultless and his stage personality as magnetic.

Husband seeks divorce

A wife broke the news to her husband at breakfast one morning that she was pregnant but he was not the father, the Supreme Court in Brisbane heard.

Kenneth Trost, labourer, of Maryborough Street, Bundaberg petitioned for divorce from Theda Agnes Trost on the grounds of her adultery with Thomas Williamson, bus driver, of North Bundaberg, on various occasions in 1945, 1946, 1947, 1948 and 1949.

Disease affects cane

Cane of the variety Q28 will be removed from the list of approved varieties from January 1, 1950, Director of Sugar Experiment Stations Mr Norman King said.

Q28 in the Bundaberg area is known to be affected by ratoon stunting disease, first noticed in plantings of the promising cane at Mackay six years ago.

Beer supplies rushed

Beer was available in Bundaberg for the first time in several weeks.

The national coal strike had cut off supplies from the south.

The news quickly spread throughout the city and all sessions were rushed by thirst patrons.

Pioneer collapses, dies

The oldest surviving pioneer grazier in the Burnett district, Mr Thomas Ralston Province, died at his residence "Rosslyn," Mt Perry, on August 20 at the age of 85.

Mr Rosslyn was seated with his family at the breakfast table when he collapsed and expired.

Guest of honour

MRS NM Mullett, of Monduran station, Gin Gin, was a guest of honour at the recent Innisfail jubilee celebrations.

The Johnstone River on which Innisfail is situated, was named in honour of Mrs Mullett's late father Sub-Inspector Robert Johnstone who was one of the pioneers of north Queensland in the early 1870s.

Three mountains in the Seymour Range - Arthur, Maria and Annie - were named after members of the family.

School overcrowded

The medical officer Dr BS Skerman has threatened not to allow more than 90 children to attend the Gin Gin State School if the Education Department refused to provide the additional accommodation he had suggested.

Millers pledge cash

Sugar millers promised the Harbour Board they would subscribe 1000 pounds towards the cost of the survey of the site of the proposed deep water port at Burnett Heads.

The survey will be made by an engineer of the Department of Harbours and Marine, Mr EC Fison.

Memorial opened

Fifty nurses dressed all in white formed a guard of honour at the official opening of the War Nurses' Memorial Park, West Bundaberg, by Mayor Alderman Fred Buss in October 15.

Ald Buss also unveiled the memorial plaque perpetuating the names of Bundaberg's nursing sisters who served in two world wars.

Sheehan tastes success

The Australian Amateur Cycling Championships were held at the Bundaberg Showgrounds from December 10.

The first of the titles to be decided was the junior one-mile championship won by Bundaberg rider Joe Sheehan, who also tied for second in the500mjunior time trial.

On the last day, Sheehan won the 1000m junior sprint championship.

First life membership

For his services to professional cycling in Queensland, Mr George Reynolds was presented with the first life membership badge ever conferred by the League of Queensland Wheelmen during a dinner at Bauer's Cafe.

Named after a horse

It was reported that Ald Earlston Robert Johnston had been named after a racehorse trained by his father Robert.

Earlston had a short but brilliant reocrd of 12 wins from 13 starts.

He fell and broke a leg during a hurdle race in Melbourne, ending a glorious career.