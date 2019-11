Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

IT'S formals season, so we've taken a look back at 10 fantastic prom images from recent years.

And don't forget to keep an eye out online for our galleries this week, as well as our exclusive lift-out in the paper on November 27.