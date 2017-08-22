FLASH SALE: Flights to Brisbane from $89

Alliance airlines lands in Bundaberg for the first time.

ALLIANCE Airlines and Virgin Australia are launching a short 24-hour sale that will go live at around 6pm today and finish tomorrow night, for travel in early 2018.

The sale will be across the Virgin Australia and the Alliance Airlines domestic network, including the following fares to and from Bundaberg.

The travel period is from Januray 16, 2018 until March 22, 2018 with a black-out period from January 25 to 30, 2018.

Fares are strictly limited and on selected flights only.

Fares are bookable through www.virginaustralia.com or via your local travel agent.