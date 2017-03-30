Flash mob to hit rain, hail, shine

FLASH MOB: Alta Bertram, Kaiden Pell, Nicky Staff, Alisa Kwapil and Jourdan Nowland outside the Angels Community Group premises in Walla Street.

IF YOU see a mob of people gathered on Walla St don't be alarmed - it's just an act of kindness in the form of a flash mob.

Rain hail or shine the flash mob will shower the Community Cupboard with essential items today at noon.

The gracious act is being organised by the group Act-of which is calling for everyone to join in.

Organiser Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer said it was about stimulating a "kindness culture".

"It's a good opportunity for people to feel like they are part of something bigger,” she said.

"We hope to get a large crowd of community members coming along and giving what they can.”

Ms Staff-Beckenhauer said the event was about showcasing the kindness of others and is calling on support.

The Community Cupboard can be found at the Second2None store on Walla St.