Flash mob to hit rain, hail, shine

IF YOU see a mob of people gathered on Walla St don't be alarmed - it's just an act of kindness in the form of a flash mob.
Rain hail or shine the flash mob will shower the Community Cupboard with essential items today at noon.
The gracious act is being organised by the group Act-of which is calling for everyone to join in.
Organiser Nicky Staff-Beckenhauer said it was about stimulating a "kindness culture".
"It's a good opportunity for people to feel like they are part of something bigger,” she said.
"We hope to get a large crowd of community members coming along and giving what they can.”
Ms Staff-Beckenhauer said the event was about showcasing the kindness of others and is calling on support.
The Community Cupboard can be found at the Second2None store on Walla St.