Flash flooding warning remains but rain eases

THE latest information from Bundaberg Regional Council, the State Disaster Co-ordination Centre and the Bureau of Meteorology suggests Bundaberg has escaped any significant river flooding from the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the severe weather conditions were easing and hydrology reports indicated only mild flood levels in the upper Burnett River catchment.

"That is certainly good news at the present for the people in the Bundaberg region," he said.

"We'll have a continuation of the flash flooding for a number of hours to come and we certainly will see an small increase of the wind to come.

"We still do have high wind conditions right across the coastal area of the Bundaberg region, so we're monitoring that.

"We'll continue to get the updates from the dams and weirs but at this stage we are only looking at minor flash flooding in and around the Bundaberg city area."

Cr Dempsey said minor levels in the upper catchments were expected to dissipate before it could impact the Bundaberg areas along the Burnett River

Photos View Photo Gallery

"If we get a continuation of rise of water we would possibly only be looking at water in the Kendalls Flat area at this stage," he said.

Council disaster management officer Matt Dyer reiterated those comments about 2.30pm today.

"The last bit of rain's come through ... it's dumped a lot of rain along the coast ... and some pretty strong winds came with it as well," he said.

"So heaps flash flooding going around, I've heard reports of about of water getting into homes, being pushed through open widows under door ways.

"Over the next day or two we might see some extra fresh in the river.

"If we were get to a minor flood, what it would look like was a really, is that it gets up to a really high tide and it just stays there for a while, a day or so.

"That's what we're expecting if 3.5m minor level is actually reached."