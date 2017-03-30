29°
News

Flash flooding warning remains but rain eases

Carolyn Booth
| 30th Mar 2017 4:10 PM
ON WATCH: The local disaster management group meeting today.
ON WATCH: The local disaster management group meeting today. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE latest information from Bundaberg Regional Council, the State Disaster Co-ordination Centre and the Bureau of Meteorology suggests Bundaberg has escaped any significant river flooding from the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the severe weather conditions were easing and hydrology reports indicated only mild flood levels in the upper Burnett River catchment.

"That is certainly good news at the present for the people in the Bundaberg region," he said.

"We'll have a continuation of the flash flooding for a number of hours to come and we certainly will see an small increase of the wind to come.

"We still do have high wind conditions right across the coastal area of the Bundaberg region, so we're monitoring that.

"We'll continue to get the updates from the dams and weirs but at this stage we are only looking at minor flash flooding in and around the Bundaberg city area."

Cr Dempsey said minor levels in the upper catchments were expected to dissipate before it could impact the Bundaberg areas along the Burnett River

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"If we get a continuation of rise of water we would possibly only be looking at water in the Kendalls Flat area at this stage," he said.

Council disaster management officer Matt Dyer reiterated those comments about 2.30pm today.

"The last bit of rain's come through ... it's dumped a lot of rain along the coast ... and some pretty strong winds came with it as well," he said.

"So heaps flash flooding going around, I've heard reports of about of water getting into homes, being pushed through open widows under door ways.

"Over the next day or two we might see some extra fresh in the river.

"If we were get to a minor flood, what it would look like was a really, is that it gets up to a really high tide and it just stays there for a while, a day or so.

"That's what we're expecting if 3.5m minor level is actually reached."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regioan burnett river flash flooding matt dyer mayor jack dempsey paradise dam

Flights have been cancelled in and out of Bundaberg

Flights have been cancelled in and out of Bundaberg

ALL flights in and out of Bundaberg have been cancelled.

Gin Gin Creek rises to level just below 2013 flood

WEATHER FOR DUCKS: Heavy rains have cut Duckpond Crossing over Gin Gin Creek.

Gin Gin River an indicator for Bundaberg

Flash flooding hits as rain pours on Bundy

George St, outside Barry Sutton's house. Barry's lived on George St for 30 years and says he's had water up to his veranda before - "this is nothing".

Roads blocked by police due to flooding

UPDATE: Helpers beat the rain to clear out Kendalls Flat

GETTING OUT: Cricket club members move equipment at Kendalls Flat to higher ground.

Sport's SOS gets answered

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes as they watch one of the most scandalous TV...

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to move...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 3-43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline ... From $220,000 ...

One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline at Elliott Heads in Ocean Heights Estate. All allotments on offer are over...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $350,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $300,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS, SHED, SOLAR AND CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!