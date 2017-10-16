Flash flooding on roads already and more rain to fall

DOWNPOUR: Region to be wet for the next couple of days.

DOWNPOUR: Region to be wet for the next couple of days. Mikayla Haupt

HEAVY rain in the region is already affecting local roads and it's not about to let up.

At least 40-80mm is expected for the region today with the potential 100-120mm is possible under a thunderstorm in Bundaberg, according to a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman.

Qld Traffic reports three roads have already been affected by the current drenching:

Flash flooding has occurred on Goodwood Rd, Woongarra; Goodwood Rd, Elliott/Kinkuna and Moore Park Rd, Welcome Creek; Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd (Rosedale Rd), Meadowvale.

Reports also suggest that Hughes Rd is flooded - Greg Barnes said the causeway on Hughes Road next to the childcare centre has been breached by floodwater and should not be crossed.

"Please make alternative arrangements until the level drops and it's safe to cross," he said.

Wet weather in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN151017WET2

Moore Park SES group leader, Chris Matthews said they are currently sandbagging a house at Welcome Creek where flood waters are nearing the home.

"If your needing sandbags, we have shovels, sand and bags, you welcome to fill yourselves, just give me a call on 0448 041 162 and I can meet you at our MPB SES shed," Chris said.

"All roads are currently accessible."

Sandbags are also available at the Bundaberg SES at 7 Kendalls Rd, Branyan.

To get in contact with the Bundaberg SES phone 132 500.

The BoM spokesman said the driving force behind the continuous drenching is a strong upper low in the west of the state combined with a coastal trough which has the rain attached to it.

"It's going to be quite wet up in that region today and tomorrow," he said.

"Today the area affected is from the Sunshine Coast to Bundaberg and Hervey Bay to Mackay tomorrow.

"At this stage it is not severe, but if that changes warnings will be issued."