Flash flooding hits as rain pours on Bundy

George St, outside Barry Sutton's house. Barry's lived on George St for 30 years and says he's had water up to his veranda before - "this is nothing".

PARTS of the Bundaberg region are inundated with water as police divert traffic away from flooded areas.

Targo St to the Melbourne Hotel has been blocked off due to steadily rising flood waters.

Residents on George St, including Barry Sutton who has lived in his home for 30 years, watch on as the water continues to rise.

Mr Sutton has seen a few floods in his day and said the water was nothing to worry about yet.

"I have had water over my veranda before so this is nothing," he said.

Targo St is closed. The drain at the intersection of George and Targo, the lowest point in Bundaberg city, has overflowed. Craig Warhurst

Bundaberg East is also copping the brunt of the flooding, with low lying areas along Princess St and Bargara Rd heavily inundated with water.

Kendalls Flat is also flooding, with the cricket grounds and netball courts looking more like a swimming pool.

FLASH FLOOD: East Rotary Park, Kendalls Flat, Bundaberg East on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Craig Warhurst

For information about how to sandbag your home, read here.

For flood or storm emergencies contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies call 000.