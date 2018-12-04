Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on December 4.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on December 4. Bureau of Meteorology
News

'Flash flooding, damaging wind' predicted for South Burnett

Kate McCormack
by
4th Dec 2018 8:45 AM

THE South Burnett may be set to receive some much needed rain today.

WeatherZone predicts Kingaroy has an 80 per cent chance of receiving a thunderstorm today with five to 10 millimetres of rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there was the potential for the region to experience flash flooding, hail and damaging wind gusts.

"Rainfall is predicted to hit the South Burnett any time from now onwards," BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said.

"There's more likelihood of this storm arriving shortly after lunch and into the afternoon.

"We're anticipating slow moving storm cells so it could be a little bit hit and miss."

The bureau is predicting some parts of the South Burnett to receive as much as 25-50 millimetres.

Mr Blazak recommends residents stay up to date with the forecast by keepin an eye on the Bureau of Meteorology's weather warnings page.

More Stories

burea of meteorology rainfall south burnett weather forecast thunderstorm warning
South Burnett

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    Business LOCALS and tourists alike are set to be wowed with the re-opening of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks iconic barrel attraction.

    Heavy rain could drench Bundy

    premium_icon Heavy rain could drench Bundy

    Weather Heavy rainfall could see parts of Bundy cop more than 50mm of rain

    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime Man caught with sawn off rifle attached to homemade silencer

    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    Local Partners