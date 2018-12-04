'Flash flooding, damaging wind' predicted for South Burnett

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on December 4.

THE South Burnett may be set to receive some much needed rain today.

WeatherZone predicts Kingaroy has an 80 per cent chance of receiving a thunderstorm today with five to 10 millimetres of rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there was the potential for the region to experience flash flooding, hail and damaging wind gusts.

"Rainfall is predicted to hit the South Burnett any time from now onwards," BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said.

"There's more likelihood of this storm arriving shortly after lunch and into the afternoon.

"We're anticipating slow moving storm cells so it could be a little bit hit and miss."

The bureau is predicting some parts of the South Burnett to receive as much as 25-50 millimetres.

Mr Blazak recommends residents stay up to date with the forecast by keepin an eye on the Bureau of Meteorology's weather warnings page.