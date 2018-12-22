FLASH FLOODING: BoM issues warning to Bundaberg region

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

Locations which may be affected include Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Rainbow Beach.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, North West and Central West districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9:50 pm.