Flash flooding affecting roads across Bundaberg region

BUNDABERG drivers are urged to take extra care today as heavy rain causes flash flooding along some of our main roads.

Bundaberg Port Rd, Moore Park Rd and Goodwood Rd remain affected by water according to Queensland Transport and Main Roads.

Bundaberg Port Rd is affected by water at Burnett Heads and Qunaba.

Goodwood Rd has water over the road at Elliott and Kinkuna.

Moore Park Rd is affected by water near the Gooburrum region.

At this stage,these roads are open but authorities urge drivers to proceed with caution as all lanes are affected by heavy rainfall.

Further north, Gorge Rd at Lowmead and Lowmead Rd at Colosseum are now closed due to flash flooding affecting drivers heading to and from Gladstone.

Other roads closed due to wet weather include Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd (Fingerboard Road), Mount Tom; Blackman Gap Rd, Miriam Vale.

All lanes along Round Hill Rd, Taunton at Agnes Water is also affected by flash flooding.

On its Facebook page, Bundaberg Regional Council says that the Bundaberg Local Disaster Management Group is advising that with a Flood Watch in effect from Ayr down to the New South Wales border, now is a wise time for residents across the region who live in communities that can become isolated to ensure their supplies are topped up.

"It is recommended that to avoid inconvenience, residents make sure they have supplies, including their preferred non-perishable food, water, medications and fuel.

Localities that are often cut off due to flooded roads include:

. Pine Creek;

. Goodnight Scrub;

. Morganville;

. Moore Park Beach;

. Woodgate;

. Winfield;

. St Agnes;

. Drinan;

. Delan;

. McIlwraith;

. Bungadoo;

. Maroondan;

. Doughboy;

. Miara.

"Please stay tuned into warnings. Our LDMG is regularly reviewing advice from the Bureau of Meteorology and will continue to provide information to update the community as rainfall is observed across the catchments and new advice comes to hand."

Earlier

Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

