A map of the storm.
FLASH FLOOD RISK: Severe storm develops near Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
by
20th Mar 2019 2:03 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the region, with Gin Gin in the firing line.

The warning is for damaging winds and heavy rainfall and is sitting south-west of Bundaberg.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4.55pm.

