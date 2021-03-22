Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Agnes Water.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Agnes Water.
News

Flames ‘visible’ from roof in Agnes Water fire

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fire and Emergency Services were called to a structure fire in Agnes Water on Sunday.

Three crews were called to Grahame Colyer Drive at 2pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said flames were "visible" from the roof area when crews arrived.

The QFES said two rural fire brigades and one urban appliance extinguished hot spots in the roof space.

She said the fire did not spread to any other parts of the house.

Queensland Police and Ergon Energy were also on scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

agnes water and 1770 structure fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in rates salvo

        Premium Content Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in rates salvo

        News Rates have been an issue of contention for a consortium of local farmers since council released its 2020 budget and the group’s fight appears far from over.

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        UPDATE: Two women tragically lose lives after fatal crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two women tragically lose lives after fatal crash

        News The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.