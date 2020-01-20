Flames to foliage: Green shoots emerge in wake of fires

Mike Knott Full Profile Login to follow

SIGNS of life are emerging around the region following a series of shocking bushfires that began late last year.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott, who covered the fires, returned to Walkers Point last week and captured an array of stunning images of green shoots emerging from the blackened landscape.

The fires were so intense residents were evacuated several times.

Fires at Woodgate, Kinkuna, Walkers Point and Buxton broke out in November, and a month later at Goodwood and Gregory River. Mike was able to survey the damage at Gregory River using our drone.