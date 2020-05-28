Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor Jack Dempsey, Dr Kerry Blackman and Uncle Andy Warria at the flag raising ceremony in Buss Park.
Mayor Jack Dempsey, Dr Kerry Blackman and Uncle Andy Warria at the flag raising ceremony in Buss Park.
News

Flags fly at full mast in remembrance of our history

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
28th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABORIGINAL, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags were hoisted to the tops of the flag poles outside the council building yesterday in a ceremony to start Reconciliation Week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey was joined by Dr Kerry Blackman and Uncle Andy Warria for the ceremony.

“Reconciliation Week is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the land we love and enjoy as its citizens – jointly sharing what it means to be Australians,” Cr Dempsey said.

He said the flag raising ceremony was a chance for everyone there and those in the wider community to understand and embrace the symbolism of the occasion.

Dr Kerry Blackman and Uncle Andy Warria at the flag raising ceremony in Buss Park.
Dr Kerry Blackman and Uncle Andy Warria at the flag raising ceremony in Buss Park.

And while normally there would be further celebrations, a spanner has been thrown in the works this year.

“Normally Bundaberg Regional Council would partner with our local indigenous community and its representatives to participate in a number of ceremonies this week, but, due to COVID-19 things are very different this year,” Cr Dempsey said.

“However, the theme this year is particularly apt. This year’s theme is In This Together and, when National Reconciliation Week organisers chose the theme last year, they would never have imagined the challenges and upheaval that has been caused this year by COVID-19.”

bundaberg flag raising ceremony national reconciliation week
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Quarantined man fears he will never see dying mother again

        premium_icon Quarantined man fears he will never see dying mother again

        News A man who flew home to Queensland from America to see his dying mum fears he won’t get to see her alive again, after he was placed in mandatory quarantine.

        • 28th May 2020 4:23 AM
        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote

        • 28th May 2020 4:11 AM
        BMRG plans transition to smart farm facility

        premium_icon BMRG plans transition to smart farm facility

        News BURNETT Mary Regional Group plans to move to the Ag Hub in Bargara.

        The impact fatalities have on emergency workers

        premium_icon The impact fatalities have on emergency workers

        News Emergency services are hoping motorists will take the pledge for a Fatality Free...