Flags fly at full mast in remembrance of our history

Mayor Jack Dempsey, Dr Kerry Blackman and Uncle Andy Warria at the flag raising ceremony in Buss Park.

ABORIGINAL, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags were hoisted to the tops of the flag poles outside the council building yesterday in a ceremony to start Reconciliation Week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey was joined by Dr Kerry Blackman and Uncle Andy Warria for the ceremony.

“Reconciliation Week is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the land we love and enjoy as its citizens – jointly sharing what it means to be Australians,” Cr Dempsey said.

He said the flag raising ceremony was a chance for everyone there and those in the wider community to understand and embrace the symbolism of the occasion.

And while normally there would be further celebrations, a spanner has been thrown in the works this year.

“Normally Bundaberg Regional Council would partner with our local indigenous community and its representatives to participate in a number of ceremonies this week, but, due to COVID-19 things are very different this year,” Cr Dempsey said.

“However, the theme this year is particularly apt. This year’s theme is In This Together and, when National Reconciliation Week organisers chose the theme last year, they would never have imagined the challenges and upheaval that has been caused this year by COVID-19.”