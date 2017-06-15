FIXTURES AND RESULTS: June 15

ARCHERY

Saxon

Saxon Archery Home Shoot 4 June 2017

3Arrow 1Arrow Total

BAGULEY Carl 294 dns 294

BEZUIDENHOUT Hannes dns 366 366

CHRISTENSEN Annette IFAA 298

DONALD Charlie 378 dns 378

GEORGE Aaron 252 dns 252

GRAHAM Rob 368 328 696

GOTT Adam 314 dns 314

GOTT Daniel 366 dns 366

GOTT Percy 366 306 672

HELMRICH Peter 384 396 780

KING Ella 378 dns 378

KING Leanne 360 388 748

KING Mitch 398 398 796

KITCHIN Micael 278 dns 278

LANGLEY Robyn 224 dns 224

LITTLE Andrew IFAA 332

McDUFF Rob 356 dns 356

MITCHELL Shane 292 dns 292

MORRISON Kurtis 280 dns 280

NASH Jamie 268 146 414

PETERS Frits 310 dns 310

SMITH Chris 344 dns 344

VOGES Brock IFAA dnf 29

VOGES Geoff IFAA dnf 263

VOGES Jasmine IFAA dnf 256

BRIDGE

Bundaberg

Monday gross N/S SELWYN NITSCHKE - BERYL TETZLAFF (1) PETER GORDON - ROBYN DEMNAR (2) E/W DAPHNE PITT - MARGARET POTTER (1) EDNA VANINI - MIKE VERDEL (2)

Wednesday gross N/S PETER GORDON - HUGH O'MALLEY (1) JUDITH ZELLER - JUDITH BELL (2) E/W VAL MANNING - MIKE VERDEL (1) RODNEY PERSHOUSE - STEVE TAYLOR (2)

Thursday gross N/S KEVIN CHAPMAN - TREVOR GALLETLY (1) KEVIN CARSON - MAUREEN CARSON (2) E/W DENIS DONOVAN - RHONDA CHANTLER (1) JOANNA GALLETLY - SHIRLEY PENNINGTON (2)

Friday gross N/S BETTY THEODORE - HEINRICH GLATTER (1) BERIS WRIGHT - IRENE REGAN (2) E/W BRIAN HEAD - MIKE VERDEL (1) JUDITH ZELLER - JUDITH BELL (2)

CHESS

Bundaberg

Weekly Chess Update from Bundaberg Chess Club for week ending 7 May 2017

Special Open Knight.

There will be a special Chess open knight on Wednesday, June 14, for both members, non members and any persons interested in Chess. The night will be held at the club house at the U3A rooms. Commencing time will be 6 pm. Any other information can be obtained by contacting Allan on 0417073094.

Introduce yourself to tournament chess!!

There will be group prizes.

Snack food

And it is FREE!!!

Attendance

Social chess was played for the 22nd chess night for the year. 7 players attended.

Chess Information

Chess information can always be obtained by contacting the Secretary of the Club on 0417073094

Committee Meeting

A Committee Meeting was held.

Great Learning Site

One of the greatest learning chess sites on the net is www.entertainmentjourney.com/index1.htm

Other Chess Sites worth a look

www.thechessworld.com

www.learningchess.net

www.ichess.net

www.chess.com

www.thechesswebsite.com (this site has some good voice tutorials)

State Tournaments

Wendy Terry Memorial 3 / 4 June

(President Martin Carter and Keith McLeod represented the club at this tournament.)

Gold Coast Open 23 / 24 June

Chess People Open & U1000 ACF Division 8 / 9 July

Bundaberg Two Dayer 26/27 August

Bundaberg Tournaments 2017

Wide Bay North Teams Championships for School Children:-

7 August (round 3) at Walkervale (The top Primary and Secondary team will qualify to play in the State Teams Schools Chess Championships in Brisbane in October!!)

Children's Tournament

31 October The Children's Team Chess Tournament at Avoca School

Sunday Tournaments for School Children

30 July, 20 August (not 27 August), 29 October, 26 November

Membership

We have 28 financial members to date.

Private Coaching

Private coaching continues. Some of the children are getting very good. There is a vacancy at present.

Club Website

The club has a website. www.freewebs.com/bundaberchessclub

INDOOR CRICKET

Bundaberg

Bundaberg Indoor cricket draw for our winter season. Stay healthy and play a great sport indoors.Wed 14/6/17 6.00pm Haz Beenz v Nielsen's Smashes (Rob) Pie Chuckers v G.O.A.T. (Shaun) 7.15pm R&C United v The Hunters (Rob) Go Hard & Go Home v Blood Sweat & Beers (Shaun) 8.45pm Bush Rangers v Stormers ( Rob) Bluey's Bandits v Avogo (Colin) Thurs 15/6/17 6.00pm SnT v The OCs (Rob) Coral Coast Ford v Chew for 20 Chew (Liam) 7.15pm. Dux Nuts v Dilligaf (Rob) Fair up R v Great Northeners (Colin)

INDOOR NETBALL

Bundaberg

Draw for Bundaberg Indoor Sports Centre 29 Bolewski St.

Tues 13th June. 4.00 - Junior C/B 7,8,9,10 (Lyn, Kelly). 5.00 - Junior A Prem Finals (Lyn, Kelly). 6.00 - Whipits v NFI (Shelley, Maddy Z). Golden Girls v Happy Chaps (Heather, Lynne). 7.00 - Destructive Divas v Bright Sparks (Heather, Lynne). Smurfs v Bundy Bears (Shelley, Lisa). 8.00 - Tryhards v Haz Beenz 2.0 (Deb, Kelly). Bauers Butchery Blitz v Hotshots (Heather, Lynne).

Fri 16th June. 6.00 - Gonna Make U Sweat v Nailed It (Deb, Lynne). Fired Up v Silent Killers (Betty, Noela). 7.00 - Swish Sisters v Under Dogs (Noela, Lynne). Norks n Nads v Just for fun (Betty, Lisa).

Bye Team Precision.

For more information contact Lyn 0407408966 or the centre 41531911 or John 0458280446.

PIGEON RACING

Bundaberg Homing Pigeon Club

Benaraby hosted the 4th sprint race of the season for the BUNDABERG HOMING PIGEON CLUB with a moderate South wind on the nose to maintain a no bias across the finishing front from Gin Gin to the coast. All interest focused on the ever popular "Dash For Cash” and a right dash it was for the 468 flying athletes contesting the event with a new race record set clipping 7.892m/m off the previously established race velocity. The persistent pursuit of entering mature racing pigeons into these sprint events has paid dividends for both Joe Schembri and Dave Burgess ensuring consistent top placings. A "ding dong” rivalry is in place and sets as a real contest for the top points in the short distance premiership points. In this event the 2- year- old Blue Check Cock of the Burges Loft prevailed over Joe by a neat 7.892 m/m. Other Coastal fliers, The Jockey” Dereck, Ricksta, and Bruce of Cactus Garden Lofts kept the Coasties in the top 6. In the Juniors Trent Burchard reversed his last performance to lead with his 2- year- Old Blue Bar Pied Cock by a neat 10min 9sec win. Keep up the effort Trent.

Results

1st Dave Burgess velocity 1115.343m/m

2nd Joe Schembri 1083.094m/m

3rd Dereck Newman 1081.884m/m

4th Rick Valks 1073.417m/m

5th Steve Hearn 1065.928m/m

6th Cactus Garden 1049.049m/m

Congratulations to all the place getters. 18 BHPC and 5 Gin Gin lofts represented the loaded birds. Basketing for Calliope 2 is Friday nite 5pm. "Load em Lock em” then enjoy the dinner with your Mates.

Bundaberg Racing Pigeon Club

This week's race results from 2nd 1770 a nominal distance of approximately 86km overall, flown on 03/06/17 and liberated at 9am.

BRPC Inc. results: 1st D & K Hamilton velocity 820.426 m/m; 2nd Sonico Lofts 773.565 m/m; 3rd N. Dickinson 773.250 m/m; 4th Jean Starr 769.208 and 5th T. Starr 721.778. The winning pigeon was BRPC 14 396 Blue Bar Pied, Hen and flew the journey in 1 Hour, 53 Minutes and 18 Seconds. Duncan and Kym had the leading clock again this week, being a clear 7 minutes ahead of 2nd place Sonico Lofts and only a mere 3 seconds separated 2nd & 3rd and a further 47 seconds for 4th Place. Duncan and Kym also won the "It's in the bag” pool bird competition. Each week flyers choose a pigeon of their choice as their pool bird and could win a bag of seed for their beloved pigeons.

MRPC. results: 1st Mark Hofer velocity 862.549 m/m; 2nd Jim Mullett 855.833 m/m; 3rd Alastair Mullet 696.961 m/m and the MRPC Junior; Henry Mullett velocity 755.961 m/m. The winning pigeon was BRPC 16 957 Blue Chequer Hen and flew the journey in 1 Hour, 34 Minutes and 37 Seconds. This week Mark clocked a very competitive pigeon. Not only winning in his club but also beating the Bundaberg flyers. Also, young Henry Mullett clocked a competitive pigeon, beating his Dad Alastair. Mark's pigeon was 44 seconds ahead of Jim.

There were 8 seniors and 1 junior competing with a total of 250 pigeons in this week's race, resulting in excellent returns. Congratulations to all the placegetters. Basketing for the 2nd Tannum Sands this Friday 16/06/17, 5:30pm at the BRPC Inc. Clubhouse, Skyring Street, East Bundaberg. Racing pigeons is a wonderful sport.

SHOOTING

Bundaberg Clay Target

Bundaberg Clay Target Club Inc held its monthly shoot on Saturday the 3rd and 4th June 2017 in light breeze on Saturday and cool and light windy conditions on Sunday. 9 competitors attended on Saturday for the Skeet competition and 23 Shooters attended the Trap competition on Sunday. Results: Skeet. Event 1: 25 target Off Gun cash divide. A Grade. No shooters B Grade. Ray Burrows 15/25 and C Grade. Brian Morrissy 19/25. Event 2. 25 Target Skeet Championship. Overall Rob Rehbein 24/25 A grade Rob Rehbein 24/25 and B Grade Kaye Rehbein 20/25 and C Grade Brian Morrissy 21/25. Event 3. 25 Target Handicap. 1st Angelo Didone 25/25, 2nd Bob Fisher 25/25 and 3rd Brian Short 24/25 all with Handicap.

Trap: Event 1. 25 target Double Barrel Cash Divide. AA Grade Rob Rehbein and Paul Rehbein 25/25, A Grade Brian Charteris 25/25, B Grade Ryan Howie 22/25 and C Grade Darren Large 24/25. Event 2: 30 target Medley. AA Paul Rehbein 47/50, A Grade Kaye Rehbein 47/50, B grade Jim Riggs 46/50 and C Grade Darren Large 45/50. Event 3. 25 Target Single Barrel. AA grade Rob Rehbein 24/25, A Grade Mel Zipf 22/25, B Grade George Christensen 23/25 and C Grade Darren Large 22/25. Event 4. 30T Contential. AA Grade Greg Mathews 30/30, A Grade Brian Charteris 28/30, B Grade Jim Riggs 29/30 and C Grade Darren large 26/30. Overall high gun for the shoot was won by Rob Rehbein with a score of 123/130. Good shooting everyone. Junior High Gun for the shoot was won by Brodie Charteris 104/130 Shooters next shoot for the club will be on the 1st July, 2017 with Skeet at 12.00 noon and Sunday the 2nd July, 2016 for Trap at 10.30am. Shooters and members a date to remember is the 5th and 6th August, 2017. This is our Two Day shooting carnival. Plan to have this day at the shoot. For further information on the club please contact Kaye Rehbein on 41513194 or at Rehbeins 35 Targo Street.