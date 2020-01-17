Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

BIG HITTER: Ryan Norton cracks off a six playing for Waves in the regular season.

BIG HITTER: Ryan Norton cracks off a six playing for Waves in the regular season.

Local teams are waiting with bated breath as last round of the Aussie Bundy Big Bash approaches tonight.

Three teams are poised to potentially make the finals, with the final fixture all coming down to this game.

The Takalvan Taipans will face off against Betta Heat, with balls being slogged down range from 6.30 tonight.

If the Taipans win, they’ll face the Parkland Pies in the final, but if the match is washed out by rain, or if the Heat win, the Taipans and Heat will go into the final.

Heat captain Ryan Norton said he hoped for rain, but thought he had a side that could beat the Taipans.

“They’ve got a lot of really quality guys that can obviously both bat and bowl,” he said.

“I think our biggest thing is getting off to a good start.”

Takalvans Bundaberg owner and Taipans sponsor Dale Rethamel said the Taipans were looking forward to a few changes in the roster and a new captain for the match.

“We’re looking forward to a few changes to the team and a very strong performance from the Taipans,” Rethamel said, hoping for a high-scoring and entertaining game.