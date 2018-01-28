FIVE YEARS ON: We evacuated a whole hospital

By Adrian Pennington

WHEN I think back to the 2013 floods, it feels like an age ago and it feels like yesterday.

Then I'd been the chief executive of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service for less than a year. I was finding my job both challenging and rewarding, and my family and I were loving our new life in Bargara.

With well over three decades' experience in health care, I'd been involved in high-level disaster management in the UK before - including a fire in one of my British hospitals - but I'd never been involved in managing a disaster on the scale of that Bundaberg flood.

To this day, I've never seen a team of people pull together for the good of others the way I did during the several days the disaster was at its peak, and it makes me proud and emotional every time I think about it.

When the impacts of ex-Tropical Cyclone Oswald started to be felt it was the start of four days of an unprecedented emergency response.

By the end of January 29, all inpatients of Bundaberg Hospital would be evacuated and for the first time in our history, all 11 WBHHS facilities had been cut off from each other.

An added responsibility is that disaster management protocols dictate the chief executive of the public health service takes responsibility for the management of all health facilities across the district - meaning I also had to make decisions about the movement and transfer of patients at the Mater and Friendly Society private hospitals and local aged care facilities.

When the Local Disaster Management Group went into action, a heady and relentless chain of events followed.

With chief operating officer Debbie Carroll and manager of operational services Gerard Devine by my side we maintained a punishing schedule. For three days we met every two hours with more than 20 specialist staff, constantly monitoring river heights and doing our best to predict the potential impact on our services.

A key part of emergency planning is to be thinking 24 hours ahead. This included the closure and transfer of all patients to the Friendlies from the Mater - which was just as vulnerable as Bundaberg Hospital because of its proximity to the river.

We cancelled all private surgery so beds could be made available for about 100 patients from the RSL Care Fairways nursing home.

The first Bundaberg patients at risk were in the Rehab and Mental Health units. Those patients were transferred to facilities in Brisbane and elsewhere. Patients in the Intensive Care Unit and babies in the Special Care Nursery were also transferred early and quietly to mitigate risk associated with a full evacuation, and in part to prevent any form of panic within the community.

Renal (kidney) patients were transferred to appropriate accommodation to be managed nearby. Our dialysis team continued to function throughout the event.

Crucially, we had to ensure the hospital provided emergency services at a time of catastrophic need.

We had made contingency plans to relocate our Emergency Department, which could be operational within five hours if necessary.

For Bundaberg Hospital, the critical issues during a time of flood are sewerage and power.

At a given level of flooding, the ability to pump sewage would be lost. Obviously a river level equal to the ground floor would mean serious clinical and infection issues, and we would have to close.

Our power is dependent on two substations. The first, as predicted, was turned off at 9.5m. The second substation was at serious risk when the water levels in some places were in excess of 10m.

But there was a complication - the river levels at the hospital were higher than what were being officially recorded. Debris was being carried down the Burnett River at a frightening rate. The nearby Tallon Bridge was essentially acting as a dam as it caught the floating junk.

The water on our side of the bridge was rising fast and we had to manually amend Bureau of Meteorology predictions to derive the impact on our electricity supply. When all was said and done, we ended up being just 26mm away from the catastrophe that would have ensued if we lost the second substation.

The decision to evacuate the remaining patients in Bundaberg Hospital en masse was made in the early hours of January 28, when the river reached 8.4m.

I'll never forget the moment I had to make that call. Throughout the past two days, the strain and pressure had been enormous. We had had to move some very sick and frail patients, and I was constantly concerned that the stress of the situation would be too much for some to survive. Several of us hadn't slept since the disaster started and it was taking its toll.

But when the river reached that height and the predictions were for rises of at least a metre more, there seemed little option.

At one point, when it felt like I might have prevaricated, emergency physician and disaster management specialist Dr Mark Little asked me during that key LDMG meeting: "Ade, what are we going to do?”

I hesitated for a moment, feeling a great weight on my shoulders, but knew the answer. "Go,” I said.

Planes, air force teams, ambulances and taxis were at the ready, effectively giving us 24 hours to execute the most professional evacuation of a hospital in Australia.

Hercules aircraft were called in at 2.10am . A stepped holding medical facility was established at Bundaberg Airport, and 135 patients were transferred to Brisbane hospitals on three flights. A further 10 were transferred by air ambulance to other supporting health facilities.

At the high point of the evacuation, we managed to have at least two members of staff assisting every patient transferring.

The spirit of staff - many of whom had been personally affected by the flood - was overwhelming. Debbie and I hadn't slept at all for three and a half days but the adrenaline and morale of our staff kept us going.

Once the evacuation was complete, many staff were stood down to take a well-earned rest - but there were still decisions to make.

We needed to decide what to do about the Emergency Department. Should we close it or stand ready for a speedy transfer?

We decided to wait. Fortunately, a few hours later the river peaked and later in the day it finally started to fall.

The IT team was challenged by the need for the movement of our servers, but thought outside the box to deliver exceptional support, at one point using a mobile dental van as a portable server and communication centre.

Our Public Health team provided exceptional support to the wider community, both during and after the flood. There were many issues facing the city due to the disaster, including water safety, sewerage issues, mosquitoes, mould and providing support to evacuation centres.

Throughout all this, I did what seemed like an unending stream of media interviews with journalists across the globe, as Bundaberg's flood became an international news story.

Finally, it was time for me to have a break too. When I arrived home, I said little to my family and walked through to the bedroom. Sitting on the side of the bed, my wife placed a hand on my shoulder, which was my cue to unleash all that had built up. I sobbed uncontrollably for what seemed an eternity.

A long shower and 14 hours sleep later, I was ready to go again. To my amazement, many staff were already back on deck. The Mud Army had also kicked in and the clean-up had begun.

Both staff and volunteers had the hospital site cleared within 24 hours.

I talk little of these events today, which is probably true of the wider team that managed the process. And, I must admit, whenever I hear heavy rain outside I find myself instinctively looking towards the river.

But looking back, our successes lay in constantly thinking ahead, in finding the right people for each job at hand, and in everybody pulling together to carry out their tasks, whether it was clinical, operational or administrative.

There were some things we learned, too. The biggest one is that I probably would have evacuated the hospital earlier if I had my time over.

We've now become like a well-oiled machine when it comes to disaster management. When the after-effects of Tropical Cyclone Debbie were bearing down on us last March, it was once again impressive to watch the way our teams prepared for a range of eventualities.

To this day I'm awestruck by two things about that 2013 flood.

The first was the dedication of our employees and the way they put our patients first.

The second was the community spirit in this city and by the way we were surrounded by an army of volunteers who helped us so quickly get back on our feet after such a seismic event.

I cannot think of a better place to be.