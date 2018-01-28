FIVE YEARS ON: Ulton looks forward with determination

THE Bundaberg 2013 flood story is stippled with inspiring tales of mateship, resilience and determination.

While many a resident looks back on a time where spirits were low and days were dark, they also remember the community spirit and a time when so many banded together to help those struggling with the devastation caused by Cyclone Oswald.

Ulton senior partner Mark McLean said Ulton was grateful to have been minimally impacted.

"Yes, flood water went through our downstairs store room and secure car park and we had six inches of flood water through the office level of the building causing damage to our fittings and fixtures; but thankfully we have a team of people who worked tirelessly (against the clock and rising flood waters) to minimise the damage we sustained,” he said. "Unfortunately, many other businesses were not so lucky and these are the businesses we need to take a moment to think about.

Ulton Bundaberg today with a team clearly looking to the future

"They didn't have a 50-plus team of people willing and able to lend a hand in those critical hours.

"Yet, out of the chaos and devastation, they have come through more resilient and determined than ever.”

For Ulton team members at that time, it was about providing support wherever they could to others within the community.

"With the formation of the Ulton Mud Army, our team of available staff members was sent out into the community to assist those in need while our business took stock of our damage and was restored to operation.”

Senior partner Daryl Corpe said they had first checked on their local clients to see what impact they suffered and offered team members to help in clean up.

"Others had friends and family whom had suffered great loss and were too out in the community lending a hand,” he said.

"Finally, there were businesses who were publicly calling for assistance and again, our team answered the call for assistance.

"The Ulton Mud Army was out, sweeping and mopping up mud, removing ruined items from premises and lending physical and emotional support.

"It was dirty and stinky work, but every little bit helped.

"Five years on, with the help from the community, each day the region grew a little stronger, the spirits soared a little higher and the positivity began to return to the region.

"Other than to remind ourselves of a time when the region was faced with natural disaster, we no longer look back - we look forward.

"Looking forward to new opportunities, that businesses and individuals are creating in our region.”

For Ulton, the business is always striving to find ways to better service clients, whether it be new services, service locations or advancing technologies.

"We are not stagnant, we are moving with the times and client demands and will continue to service our business clients to the best of our ability.”